Bird Flu Hits 3000-Capacity Poultry Farm In Rivers

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in a 3,000-capacity poultry farm in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Council of Rivers State.

While confirming this, Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Victor Kii, announced that the outbreak was first reported on January 17, 2025.

He assured that the affected farm had been quarantined to contain the spread, with depopulation and decontamination measures already implemented following international best practices.

The ministry has also provided disinfectants for continuous decontamination while veterinary teams, in collaboration with the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, have taken further preventive steps.

To curb future outbreaks, the ministry has launched an awareness campaign in partnership with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) and other stakeholders.

The campaign aims to educate poultry farmers and the public on avian influenza symptoms, biosecurity measures, and disease prevention strategies.

Kii urged farmers to promptly report unusual signs in birds, such as sudden death, decreased egg production, respiratory distress, or swollen combs and wattles.

However, poultry farmers have called on the Federal Government to reduce tariffs on imported micro-inputs and poultry production equipment, advocating for a duty-free policy to lower production costs and boost the industry.

Speaking in Abuja, a PAN delegation led by Olatunde Badmus met with the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, stressing the need for government intervention in the sector.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalizing poultry production, emphasising large-scale cultivation of maize, sorghum, and soy as critical to overcoming current challenges.

PAN also urged the government to act as the “buyer of last resort” for key grains to stabilise market prices and ensure a steady poultry feed supply.

Furthermore, the association pushed for zero-duty policies on poultry equipment imports while supporting restrictions on frozen poultry imports to protect local producers and attract foreign investments.

