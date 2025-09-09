…Graduates Six Interns

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) on Tuesday graduated the first batch of six Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees under its newly launched business model initiative, aimed at equipping displaced persons with skills and economic support.

The graduation ceremony, held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Makurdi, marked what the management described as a “milestone in empowering displaced persons to achieve economic independence”.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, congratulated the beneficiaries, stressing that the initiative was designed in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide sustainable livelihood support.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide hope to our IDPs. This programme has equipped you with valuable knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of business, so you won’t depend on NGOs and the UN. We are not just giving cash and food; we are giving you opportunities to become self-reliant”.

As part of the empowerment, each of the six graduates received a cheque of N250,000 to enable them to start small businesses.

Dr. Asemakaha also appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for approving the scheme, pledging that more IDPs would be absorbed in subsequent batches.

The UNHCR Head of Sub-Office representative, Naomi John Yerima, commended the Benue State government for strengthening BIPC through visionary leadership.

She lauded the beneficiaries for demonstrating that “displacement does not define their potentials”, urging them to use their new skills to pursue their dreams.

Other BIPC officials, including the Company Secretary Josephat Ioryoosu Esq., Head of Business Development and Strategy Theresa Abeda, Chief Operating Officer of BIPC Bread Charles Gber, and Chief Baker Samuel Agoho, also praised the resilience and determination of the graduate trainees.

Some of the beneficiaries, such as Cameroonian refugee Oyah Comfort, expressed gratitude to the company, pledging to pass on the skills acquired to fellow refugees.

Others, including Anyiman Blessing and Gabriel Terseer, thanked BIPC for providing them with knowledge and opportunities for self-sufficiency.

The graduation signals BIPC’s commitment to integrating IDPs and refugees into its broader economic framework, creating pathways for long-term stability and growth.