Biotechnology to Tame Nigeria’s Food Import Bill

Following report on Nigeria importing $10 billion worth of food stuff annually to meet food and agricultural product needs, the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has disclosed that the introduction of biotechnology in the country’s agricultural sector would ultimately reduce the country’s food import bill. A Director of Agricultural Biotechnology Department, in NABDA, Dr. Rose Gidado, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos.

She said the country’s $10 billio import bill spending on food and agricultural products, mostly wheat, rice, poultry, fish, food services, consumer- oriented foods, etc, could no longer be sustained due to rising exchange rate. Gidado described agricultural biotechnology as the new order that has been designed by NABDA as a tool to achieve food security in the country and ensure that the $10 billion import bill is tamed and used to develop the country’s agric sector value chain optimally.

According to her, food importers spend this $10 billion on importation from Europe, Asia, the United States, South America, and South Africa, whose are major sources of agricultural imports into Nigeria. She stated that in 2001, Nigeria established the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to promote, commercialise, and regulate biotechnology products in the country.

“Nigeria officially approved its first biotechnology crop, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) cotton, for commercialization in 2018. Next, Nigeria approved the commercial release of Pod-Borer Resistant Cowpea (PBR cowpea; AAT709A) in January 2019. “And towards the end of 2020, the NBMA authorized guidelines on gene editing. In December 2020, Nigeria became the first African country to issue gene editing guidelines.”

Speaking on effects of climate change on Nigeria’s agric sector, Gidado noted: “Agriculture in Nigeria his highly vulnerable to climate change and associated occurrences of higher temperatures, prolonged droughts, floods, and other conditions thereby affecting crop yields across the country particularly the northern states. “Biotechnology offers new tools for increasing agricultural productivity and protecting food crops from climate changes such as heat, floods, and drought.”

On fear of eating synthetic foods, she said: “No ill-health or safety concerns have been traced to the two commercialised biotech crops, Bt Cotton and PBR Cowpea, in the market. For sure, Nigeria is on her way to achieving zero hunger.”