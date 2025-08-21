Biotech Conference Proffers Solutions To Food Insecurity

The 37th International Conference of the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN) has reaffirmed that biotechnology holds the key to addressing food insecurity, poverty, and other pressing challenges facing the country.

The conference, themed “Innovative Biotechnology for National Growth: Pathways to Food Security, Health and Environmental Sustainability,” was held at the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia State, and co-hosted by Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU).

Executive Director/CEO of NRCRI, Prof. Chiedozie Egesi, said biotechnology is central to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation. He noted that NRCRI, with over a century of research, has leveraged modern biotechnology to produce resilient, nutritious, and high-yielding root and tuber crops.

“Through disease-resistant cassava, enhanced yam and sweet potato, and molecular tools for climate response, we are turning science into solutions that matter for farmers and households,” Egesi said, adding that the institute has released over 50 cassava varieties, 30 yam varieties, 10 potato varieties, four sweet potato varieties, and two ginger varieties.

He emphasized that these innovations align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by directly combating food insecurity and creating wealth.

Conference chairman, Prof. James Chukwuma Ogbonna, Vice Chancellor of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Enugu, stressed the need for Nigeria to embrace technology in order to maximize its economic and social potential.

“Biotechnology is already reshaping food and energy security, healthcare, and the economy globally. We must not be left behind,” he said.

MOUAU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, represented by Deputy VC (Academic), Prof. Nneoma Obasi, called for interdisciplinary research collaboration to address Nigeria’s challenges.

Keynote speaker, Prof. Nwadiuto Esiobi of Florida Atlantic University, USA, urged rigorous laboratory evaluation of GMO crops before adoption in Nigeria, while BSN President, Prof. Sylvia Uzochukwu, assured Nigerians of the society’s commitment to ensuring safe biotech practices.

She highlighted breakthroughs in agriculture, healthcare, and sickle cell research, noting that biotech tools are bringing the country closer to affordable cures for genetic diseases such as sickle cell, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS.

“On the matter of GM foods, Nigerians should rest assured that the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria has their back covered,” Uzochukwu declared.