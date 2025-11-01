Biola Azeez Emerges New Chairman Of Kwara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel

In a smooth transition of leadership, Biola Azeez, the Kwara State correspondent of the Tribune newspapers, has emerged as the new Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council.

Azeez’s emergence by affirmation marks the end of the tenure of the Mallam AbdulHakeem Garba-led executive committee, ushering in a new leadership phase for the elite body of journalists covering the state.

Also elected by affirmation were Ibrahim Alege of TVC as Vice Chairman, Sikirat Shehu of BusinessDay as Financial Secretary, and Afusat Agunbiade of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Treasurer.

In the only contested positions, Mosunmola Ayobami of Western Post defeated Okufemi Akobi of AIT by 27 votes to 4 to become the new Secretary, while Oluseyi DaSilva of Arise TV triumphed over Taiye Joseph of Kogi Graphics in another closely watched race to become the new Auditor of the Chapel.

The new leadership is expected to build on the achievements of the outgoing executive in promoting professional excellence and strengthening collaboration between the media and public institutions in Kwara State.

In his acceptance speech, Biola Azeez commended the immediate past executives of the Chapel on the standard set, pledging that his administration would improve on professionalism and the welfare of members.

He also said that efforts would be made to improve on relationship with the government and other newsmakers in the state in order to perform more effectively and serve as a watchdog of the society.