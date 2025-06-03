Share

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo announces split from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, sparking reaction on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo tied the knot on April 27, 2021, in a court wedding at Ikoyi Registry.

In a recent Instagram post, Biola Adebayo shared that they parted ways in April 2024 and decided to co-parent their son peacefully.

However, the actress kept details surrounding the split undisclosed and offered well wishes as he marks a new chapter.

According to Biola Adebayo, she had silently struggled for 14 months, with her pillow ‘drenched with tears almost every night,’ finding strength in her Christian faith and Christ’s love.

READ ALSO:

Her post reads,“Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy.I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you to find peace in all your ways, and may God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations in Jesus’ name.

“My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us.

“I wish it had worked, but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story.Please keep us in your prayers.Let’s learn to be kind to people, you have no idea what others are going through until they say it.SAY UNTO THE RIGHTEOUS ALL IS WELL.PEACE”.

See post below:

Share