Biodun Stephen’s ‘Sista’ Gets Release Date On Prime Video

Multi-talented artist Biodun Stephen’s ‘Sis- ta’ is set to join the growing catalogue of Nollywood movies on Prime Video. Sista follows a single mother’s sacrifice to protect her children from her past. It’s a story of love, betrayal, and sacrifice. The prolific filmmaker took to Instagram to thank her dedicated fans and share her exciting lineup for June, 2023. Sharing her inspiration for the movie, the writer and director said: “Sista was a project that was inspired by me being a mother.

I also thought about my mother, who raised me single handedly… The film reminds us of the sacrifices our parents have made for us and that we should appreciate them.” It stars Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bisola Aiyeola, Akintola Adeoluwa, Adediwura Adesegha, and Adedamola Adewale. Also scheduled for release next month is Stephen’s ‘Big Love’, which is set in modern-day Lagos state. The romantic family drama follows Adil and Adina, two young and ambitious individuals who fall deeply in love after meeting at a Sterling Bank graduate training camp.

The film chronicles their love story as they are forced to learn how their inner wants, needs, and dreams mix with their relationship. Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson pair up again in the upcoming rom-com which also features Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, and Jedediah. Big Love is set to hit to Nigerian cinemas on June 28, 2023.