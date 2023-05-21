New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sunday Magazine
  3. Biodun Stephen’s ‘Sista’…

Biodun Stephen’s ‘Sista’ Gets Release Date On Prime Video

Multi-talented artist Biodun Stephen’s ‘Sis- ta’ is set to join the growing catalogue of Nollywood movies on Prime Video. Sista follows a single mother’s sacrifice to protect her children from her past. It’s a story of love, betrayal, and sacrifice. The prolific filmmaker took to Instagram to thank her dedicated fans and share her exciting lineup for June, 2023. Sharing her inspiration for the movie, the writer and director said: “Sista was a project that was inspired by me being a mother.

I also thought about my mother, who raised me single handedly… The film reminds us of the sacrifices our parents have made for us and that we should appreciate them.” It stars Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bisola Aiyeola, Akintola Adeoluwa, Adediwura Adesegha, and Adedamola Adewale. Also scheduled for release next month is Stephen’s ‘Big Love’, which is set in modern-day Lagos state. The romantic family drama follows Adil and Adina, two young and ambitious individuals who fall deeply in love after meeting at a Sterling Bank graduate training camp.

The film chronicles their love story as they are forced to learn how their inner wants, needs, and dreams mix with their relationship. Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson pair up again in the upcoming rom-com which also features Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, and Jedediah. Big Love is set to hit to Nigerian cinemas on June 28, 2023.

Read Previous

Tribe Of True Nobility Diminished By Balogun’s Death – Osinbajo
Read Next

Physician Suggests Lasting Solution To Doctors Strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023