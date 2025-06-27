Biodun Stephen’s Psychological Drama, Unclaimed, Debuts In Cinemas

The psychological thriller, Unclaimed, which stars Kunle Remi, Timini Egbuson, Elma Mbadiwe, Teniola Aladese, and Omowunmi Dada, blends suspense with emotional realism, offering a cinematic portrayal of the complexities of memory, family, and survival.

Set against the backdrop of loss and unresolved trauma, the movie follows a tightly wound narrative where personal histories unravel, and moral decisions are put to the test.

The film explores red flags, fractured relationships, and what it means to reclaim one’s truth, marking a strategic shift toward more layered and genre-fluid storytelling in Nollywood. Kayode Kasum, producer of Unclaimed and founder of FilmTrybe, shared: “Unclaimed is more than just a film, it’s a deeply emotional journey into family, identity, and the unspoken truths that shape us.

We’re incredibly proud of the team that brought this story to life and excited for audiences to experience something bold, raw, and truly Nigerian.”

The premiere gathered key stakeholders from Nigeria’s creative economy, including producers, actors, media partners, and distribution executives.

Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment, emphasized the strategic importance of films like UNCLAIMED in shaping theatrical performance:

“At FilmOne, we are increasingly focused on distributing local content that is bold in genre and refined in execution. A film like Unclaimed reflects our commitment to stories that challenge conventions and deepen the creative range of Nigerian cinema.”

The film marks the debut release from Hook Entertainment and is distributed in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment and Film Trybe.

The project is part of a wider content slate driven by studios seeking to elevate indigenous storytelling across cinema platforms in Nigeria and beyond. Tickets for Unclaimed are now available at cinemas nationwide.