Biodun Stephen Recounts Painful Experience Of FGM At Age 6

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Biodun Stephen has recounted how she went through Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) at the age of six, describing the experience as deeply painful and unforgettable.

Narrating how the incident affected her life, the filmmaker, known for her YouTube movies, said the procedure was carried out by her grandmother, and her mother had also undergone the practice, as it is part of a long-standing family tradition.

Speaking in an interview with Diaryofanaijagirl, Stephen said she was taken from her home under the guise of an outing and made to feel comfortable before the procedure.

According to her, she was asked to bathe and later directed to lie on a mat prepared on the floor, noting that the experience has remained clear in her memory decades later.

READ ALSO

“I remember it vividly, the pain. As I’m talking to you, I can still see the picture. I was six. I didn’t know what was happening. I loved my grandma.

She told me we were going somewhere. They let me play and eat. Then I saw a woman putting a mat and a bowl on the floor. They asked me to lie down. The pain was searing,” she said.

She also observed that the long-term impact of female circumcision, including its effect on sexual experience and orgasm, varies depending on the extent of the procedure.

“It depends on how badly you’ve been cut. You’re not really able to enjoy sex or even experience orgasm,” she stated.

In a separate part of the interview, Stephen shared her views on relationships, saying that cheating isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, but should have consequences.

“Cheating is not a deal-breaker for me, and I also believe the simplest punishment to give any man who has cheated on you is to let him go. It’s too easy.

“It’s such easy stuff, man. Yes, because you see, you have to pay,” she added.