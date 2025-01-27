Share

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen has taken to her Instagram page to share a candid and thought-provoking piece of advice for ladies.

In her post shared on Sunday evening, the filmmaker admonished women to prioritize personal hygiene by always wearing undergarments, especially in public places.

Recounting a recent experience at a cinema, the filmmaker revealed that her phone accidentally fell, and while bending down to retrieve it, she was met with an unpleasant odour emanating from a lady’s private part nearby.

According to Stephen, the incident was both shocking and irritating, leading her to reflect on the importance of personal hygiene.

She criticized the habit of some women who avoid wearing underwear and opt for short dresses in public spaces like cinemas.

Biodun Stephen implored ladies to be considerate of those around them, emphasizing, “If you don’t care about yourself, care about us.”

Reacting, many netizens who share the same thoughts agreed with her sentiments while others engaged in debates about personal choices and hygiene practices.

