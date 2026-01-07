Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo has voiced her displeasure over what she described as inadequate support from fellow actors for her latest movie, December Party.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Okeowo reflected on how she has consistently promoted projects she was not involved in, noting that she often went out of her way to help other filmmakers by requesting their films for publicity.

According to her, this was done in the spirit of unity and mutual support within the industry.

However, the actress expressed disappointment that, despite her past efforts, only a handful of colleagues have shown support for her own production.

She questioned why the same level of encouragement she freely gave others has not been extended to her, describing the experience as hurtful.

Okeowo did not hide her frustration, accusing some of her colleagues of being “Wicked” and suggesting that many only show concern or solidarity when negative incidents occur.

She stressed that genuine support should be deliberate, professional, and aimed at helping everyone grow together in the industry.

“I have posted a lot of movies that I didn’t even feature in. Even though I have not produced any movie since 2013, I have been supporting people to the extent that I went to the DMs of producers to send their movies to me to promote.

“I have now produced my own movie (DECEMBER PARTY), but no one is supporting me,” she said.

She further questioned what she might have done to deserve such treatment, adding that only a few colleagues stood by her during the promotion of the film.

“What is my offence to you all? Am I that bad? Only a few of my colleagues, whom I can count, supported me.

“It is when bad things happen to people that you post. You are w!cked,” she added.

Clarifying her stance, the actress explained that while favour may be personal, professional support should be intentional and rooted in collective progress.

She encouraged industry players to uplift one another while they are still alive and active.

Okeowo concluded by expressing gratitude to those who supported her project, both within and outside the film industry, appreciating their encouragement, prayers, and love.

“To everyone I asked for support and who supported me, both within the industry and beyond it, thank you.

“Your encouragement, shares, prayers, and love carried this journey. I do not take any of it for granted,” she said.