Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has publicly applauded Funke Akindele for her consistency, resilience and leadership within the Nigerian film industry.

Omoborty, who took to her social media page on Thursday, shared an old video of the award-winning filmmaker, using it to spotlight Funke’s journey through challenges and her continued excellence over the years.

She described Funke Akindele as a professional who has endured setbacks, learned from experience and remained committed to growth and impact.

She described Akindele as a model of leadership and substance in the industry, appreciating her honesty and willingness to teach without pretence.

READ ALSO:

According to Biodun, Funke’s approach to mentorship stands out because it is rooted in real-life experience rather than empty motivation.

She further stressed that true success comes from discipline and sustained effort, not just public recognition.

She wrote, “This is the kind of video that deserves to go viral! No noise. A clear lecture on dedication, discipline, consistency, and pushing even when the body is tired, and the spirit feels stretched. This is real mentorship. This is experience speaking, not motivation for likes.

“Big hail to Funke Akindele. @funkejenifaakindele A woman who has walked the road, paid her dues, fallen, risen, and still shows up fully.”

“Thank you for teaching without sugarcoating and for reminding people that success is work before it is applause. This is substance, leadership, and excellence.”