Biodun Jeyifo: We’re Glad We Honoured Him While He Was Alive –WSCIJ

…pays glowing tribute to late literary icon, cultural theorist

The Board of Trustees and Management of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has expressed deep sadness on the passing of eminent scholar, public intellectual, and one of Nigeria’s foremost voices in critical thought, literary theory, and cultural discourse, Prof. Biodun Jeyifo, fondly called BJ.

WSCIJ in a statement signed by the Executive Director/CEO, Motunrayo Alaka, described the late Prof. Jeyifo as a treasured partner in nation building and collaborator whose impact extended far beyond conventional academic boundaries.

“Over the years, he contributed significantly to our mission to deepen media excellence, interrogate power, and uphold truth in society. “Jeyifo delivered the keynote at the 5th and 16th Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series in 2013 and 2024 respectively, to mark the 79th and 90th birthdays of Wole Soyinka, WSCIJ’s Grand Patron.

At the events he spoke to the themes of The Freedom of Information Act and the dictatorship of corruption and mediocrity and The Death of Truth? Realism, Literature and Journalism in an Age of Disinformation. Sadly, many of the issues raised at these meetings are still rife,” the statement reads in part.

According to the sttement, beyond his engagement with WSCIJ, Jeyifo’s global stature as a distinguished academic, mentor, and thought leader reflected in his positions as the first President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emeritus of English at Cornell University and Professor Emeritus of Comparative Literature and African and African American Studies at Harvard University.

“His work reshaped how we read African literature and culture, interrogate power, and understand society. He was widely recognised as one of the world’s foremost authorities on the works of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, producing pathbreaking scholarship including the award-winning book Wole Soyinka: Politics, Poetics and Postcolonialism, considered a foundational study in African literary criticism.”

WSCIJ also noted that Jeyifo’s influence was felt in lecture halls, through his writings, and in his mentorship of students and younger scholars, many of whom have gone on to become leading academics, journalists, cultural critics, and public intellectuals around the world.

“His insistence on rigorous engagement with culture, education, and social justice exemplified the values we hold at the WSCIJ. “We remember his spirited engagement on issues of education, critique, and decolonisation, including at the public symposium convened in honour of his 80th birthday by WSCIJ and its partners on Monday 5 January 2026, where reflections were made on enduring struggles over knowledge, power, education, culture, and liberation: themes that shaped BJ’s scholarship and public thought for over half a century.

“Biodun Jeyifo’s passing has deeply saddened the WSCIJ community. We join in solidarity with his family, friends, colleagues, students, and admirers world wide during this moment of grief and reflection. His life was of relentless inquiry, compassionate teaching, and fearless intellectual engagement.

He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to guide future generations in the pursuit of truth, justice, and humane scholarship. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, his children, his extended family, the global academia, the journalism community, and all those inspired by his work and his life.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.” The Centre further stated that Jeyifo’s memory “is a blessing, and his contributions will endure in our collective struggles for knowledge, equity, and human dignity. WSCIJ is glad we honoured Biodun Jeyifo while he was alive with a celebration of his 80th birthday.”

Professor Biodun Jeyifo died on Wednesday of renal failure, about five weeks after he celebrated his 80th birthday in Lagos. Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, Jeyifo earned a first-class bachelor’s in English from the University of Ibadan in 1970, followed by a master’s from the same institution in 1973, and a doctorate from New York University in 1975.

He also holds a DLitt (honoris causa) from Obafemi Awolowo University -formerly the University of Ife – where he taught for many years. Reflecting on that period, Jeyifo noted that it was at Ife he became “the kind of teacher and person I had always tried to become.”

His distinguished career further includes senior professorships at Cornell University and Harvard University, where he was Professor Emeritus of African and African American Studies and of Comparative Literature until his passage.