Biodun Coker Foundation Donates ICT Centre To School In Lagos

An NGO, Biodun Coker Foundation (BCF) has donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to Holy Trinity Primary School, Lagos Island, to expose pupils to digital skills early in life.

Speaking before the inauguration of the centre, Mr Biodun Coker, the founder of the foundation said the foundation was set to improve education among youth in Lagos Island.

Coker, who was a Local Government chairman aspirant under the APC platform in 2025, said during the campaign, he came to the school to meet with respected political and community leaders.

According to him, during the meeting, a suggestion was made that instead of donating 20 computers to Edward Blyden Memorial School on Hawley Street, we should spread them out, two computers each, across ten different schools.

“On the surface, it sounded fair, balanced, strategic, but we said no, because two computers cannot transform a school.

Two computers cannot build digital confidence and create a lasting impact. “Today is not just an inauguration, it’s a promise fulfilled.

For 135 years, Holy Trinity Primary School has stood tall in Isale-Eko – shaping generations, building character, and producing leaders. “But for 135 years, this great institution never had a dedicated digital earning centre, until now.