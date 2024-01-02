Binge drinking linked to liver cirrhosis risk –Study

New research has reported that alcohol-related cirrhosis of liver illness may be triggered by binge drinking, which is the consumption of an excessive amount of alcohol in a short period.

Results of the findings were detailed in a study published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), binge drinking is a pattern of drinking alcohol that brings blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to 0.08 per cent – or 0.08 grams of alcohol per deciliter – or higher. For a typical adult, this pattern corresponds to consuming five or more drinks (male), or four or more drinks (female), in about two hours.

Researchers said people who binge drink and also have a genetic makeup putting them at higher risk of alcohol-related cirrhosis may have a six-fold increased risk of developing the disease compared to study participants who reported drinking within daily limits and had a low genetic predisposition to alcohol-related cirrhosis.

The researchers noted that this risk was even higher among binge drinkers who also had a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.