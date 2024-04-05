Binance: Whistleblowers Cry Out Over Threats To Life, Send Sos To Tinubu

Two Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to protect them, after unearthing the alleged money laundering perpetrated by Binance Holdings Ltd. The CSOs are Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI) and Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC). The CSOs made the appeal in a letter addressed to the President and jointly signed by Mr Solomon Adodo, National Coordinator of EUYI and Mr Jator Abido, National Coordinator, NDYC.

A copy of the letter made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, quoted the organisations as contending that they were the petitioners and whistleblowers that unearthed the abuse of the Nigerian financial system being perpetrated by Binance.

They also commended the Federal Government for demonstrating the political will to arraign Binance Holdings Ltd. and its two top officials on a five-count money laundering charge. The letter reads: “We wish to notify Mr President of the present threat to our lives and seek protection from the state through his express directive.