Binance: Lack Of Guidelines, Moral Burden On SEC

Cryptocurrency opera- tos are believed to be having a field day in the Nigerian economy due to lack of clear rules and guidelines for the industry. Unlike other countries such as South Africa and others, the Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC) has yet to come up with a comprehensive framework or set of regulations for the cryptocurrency and blockchain firms. For instance, South Africa’s Financial Conduct Regulator last week approved 59 operating licenses for cryptocurrency business- es as Africa’s most industrialized economy makes inroads with regulating the asset class.

In 2022, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) declared crypto assets to be financial products and said they needed to be regulated in order to protect financial customers from risks and prevent money laundering and ter- rorism financing. Regulating the assets also gives the central bank’s Financial Surveillance De- partment explicit powers to require South African crypto asset trading platforms to report transactions in- volving crypto assets. But, even though Nigerians are some of the most prolific users of crypto worldwide, using it for p2p trading and to hedge against challenges like inflation and lower value of the local currency, naira, the business is not well regulated.

This has placed moral burden on SEC that regulates the nation’s capital market according to some stakeholders. Consequently, some analysts say lack of regulation of the Cryptocurrency operations in the country by the SEC has been identified as partly responsible for the alleged suspicious transaction of over $26bn alleged by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), within the economy in the last one year. The action of SEC, as the regulator of the nation’s capital market, has caused monumental damage to the value of the local currency of one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Consequently, the value of naira had experienced monumental devaluation, hitting N1900/1$ before current appreciation to N1600/1$ in an economy that is import dependent. Saturday Telegraph gathered that SEC has concluded plans to issue guidelines for Cryptocurrency operators in the country, few weeks after CBN raised an alarm that there have been suspicious transactions in the economy that had been undermining the value of the local currency. Olayemi Cardoso, CBN governor stated recently that more than $26bn was channeled through a cryptocurrency platform, Binance, in the last one year.

“In the case of Binance, in the last one year, 26 billion dollars has passed through Binance Nigeria from sources and users who we cannot adequately identify,” he told reporters in his first post MPC meeting press briefing.The revelation by, Cardoso, according to the ana- lysts, may have exposed the weaknesses in the system. More worrisome, according to some analysts who pleaded anonymity was the fact that the revelation is coming a week after Binance blocked Nigerian accounts from its services Binance action was in response to a circular issued by the CBN directing its telecom companies to block access to cryptocurrency-related websites, including prominent platforms like Binance, OctaFX, and Coinbase.

In an action considered as belated by some analysts, SEC issued a circular, “Update from SEC on the regulation of Digital Assets and Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASPs)” detailing that in September, it released its treatment and classification of digital as- sets, where it specified its regulatory purview over Crypto tokens traded on a recognized exchange , Utility tokens traded on a recognized exchange as well as Security tokens that have features of securities and funds and derivatives of these three types of tokens.

Part of the circular, which a source in the market said was meant to be a confidential document, further claimed that in May 2022 and April 2023 SEC AML/CFT/CPF regulations were amended and issued with specific requirements on VASPs, spelt out the rules and guidelines, claiming that SEC, had also developed new AML/CFT/CPF onboarding manual for licensing/ registration and on-going screening of Digital and VASP beneficial owners to ensure that “criminals are not registered as operators in the capital market”. VASPs are entities that carry out exchange between virtual assets (cryptocurrencies) and fat currencies as well as the transfer of the virtual assets.

In fact, CBN had prohibited banks from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and ordered the closure of all accounts linked to crypto exchanges. However, CBN lifted the ban in December, weeks after government began intense scrutinization of crypto exchanges and their roles in the sliding of the naira, an action that has brought about the revelation and proposed action by SEC. According to SEC, in the circular, “Based on the recent engagement with CBN, additional comments are being incorporated into the rules that will soon be exposed to the market for comments before final approval. “For ease of reference, relevant rules and regulations issued by SEC on the regulation of Digital Assets and VASPs have been collated for use by potential applicants and the public.”

The analysts have expressed concerns over lack of appropriate guidelines for Cryptocurrency operations, adding that proper regulation of the market could have prevented the suspicious transactions as alleged by CBN. Infact, Binance, a leading digital assets platform, has been under scrutiny by Nigerian authorities since September 2023 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), twice within the year, disclaimed its operations, labeling them as ‘illegal’. But since then it has been operating unhindered and without any consequences, neither from CBN, SEC nor other security agencies. “SEC has not taken any recent action against Binance or any crypto firm aside the disclaimer action against Binance twice in 2023”says a source.

Efforts to get reaction from SEC have been unsuccessful as the Commission is yet to respond to inquiry on the effectiveness and timeliness of the proposed guidelines sent to it. But some stakeholders are worried that despite the deluge of anticorruption and security agencies, the issues of illicit flows passing through institutions or illegal transactions, with and among some institu- tions such as the banks or any other platforms have not been closely monitored by the nation’s regulatory agencies like SEC and CBN, among others.