Binance Executive In Court Over Alleged Tax Evasion

One of the two detained Chief Executive Officers of Binance, Tigran Gambaryan and the fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla has been arraigned by the Federal Government alongside the cryptocurrency organization on allegations bordering on tax evasion.

The Nigerian Governmenthas dragged Binance Holding Limited and its two executives before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

One of the defendants, Tigran Gambaryan, arrived at the court at 9:15 am on Thursday while his colleague, Anjarwalla was absent as he was said to be on the run.

The Federal High Court is still observing its Easter vacation and the trial judge is not a vacation judge but the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, granted the fiat that Justice Nwite handled the case, being a matter of dire National interest.

The defendants are facing a five-count charge of money laundering, and operating specialised businesses in Nigeria without a license.