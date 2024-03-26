New Telegraph

Binance: Employee’s Safety Paramount To US

Cryptocurrency company, Binance, has reacted to the escape of one its employees, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from the custody of Nigerian officials, saying that the safety of its worker is more paramount to it. The company, in a statement, assured that it was actively collaborating with Nigerian authorities to swiftly address the situation.

“We have been informed that Nadeem is no longer in Nigerian custody. Our utmost priority remains the safety of our employees, and we are working closely with Nigerian authorities to expedite the resolution of this matter,” the statement read. Anjarwalla escaped from an Abuja guest house, where he and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, were detained for alleged tax evasion.

The two Binance executives were detained by the office of the National Security Adviser from last February 2024.

