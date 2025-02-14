Binance: Agbese Denies Demanding $150m Bribe

Share

…As.Binance Names 3 Reps In Scandal

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Phillip Agbese (APC, Benue) Friday denied that he never asked for a $150 million bribe from Binance Director, Tigran Gambaryan.

The Binance Director had on his official X account, accused Agbese and two of his colleagues, Peter Akpanke (PDP, Cross River) and Ginger Onwusibe (Labour Party, Abia) of demanding a $150 million bribe to be paid in cryptocurrency.

It reads: “They set up fake cameras and media to make the meeting appear official, but the cameras weren’t even plugged in. As you may already know, this ended with them asking for a $150 million bribe, paid in cryptocurrency into their personal wallets. A Mickey Mouse operation at its best.

But denying the allegations in a statement titled: ‘Binance: Provide Evidence or Face Consequences’, released on Friday, Agbese said “I am outraged by the false allegations made by Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of the controversial crypto firm Binance, claiming that I was among those who demanded a $150 million bribe from him.

“These allegations are false. I was not part of any meeting with any Binance executive regarding money for any purpose. The leadership of the Committee took the matter to court, and Binance has already apologized.

“Let it be on record that I am not a member of the Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes. I visited my colleague, Hon. Peter Ankpanke, in his office, where he was meeting with some visitors about the activity of his Committee, with Hon. Peter Anakwe, a member of the Committee present.

“We exchanged pleasantries and, in character with my person as an avid pursuer of knowledge, discussed Binance’s activities that did not include any demand from anyone.

“It was during this visit to the office of Hon. Peter Ankpanke, with Hon. Peter Anekwe present, that he told me they were interfacing with the Binance Team from abroad over a referral to their Committee.

“What transpired between the two of them and the Binance executive after I left the office is left to them. I never saw those visitors again after that chance meeting and did not afterwards attend any meeting with Binance executives, the EFCC, or the DSS.

“I am aware that when this issue was first raised, the Chairman of the Committee went to court and Binance apologised. So, all inquiries should be directed to the Committee, not to Hon. Philip Agbese.

“I have never used any cryptocurrency as I do not have a crypto wallet anywhere in the world, so I could not have asked for funds to be credited to a non-existent wallet.

“Gambaryan and his associate, who escaped from prison, should return to the EFCC and defend themselves. Instead of trying to implicate me, they should focus on addressing the allegations against them.

“As a consequence of the foregoing, I demand that Tigran Gambaryan publishes any evidence that links Hon. Philip Agbese to the issue. The man has spewed many other lies in his report about the government demanding information on opposition elements and other outrageous claims.

“I further demand that failing to provide evidence as stated, Tigran Gambaryan must cause a retraction of his malicious claims and publication and apologise to me within the next 7 days or face legal action from my lawyers.

“This is not the first allegation against me by a foreign entity. The first was that I worked for the past government and the Armed Forces to promote Nigeria’s agenda, which shows the extent of desperation by entities that are interested in undermining public officeholders they perceive as nationalistic,” Agbese stated.

Meanwhile, attempts to get the other lawmakers accused by the Binance director to respond to the allegations were unsuccessful as their phones were inaccessible.

