Binance $150m Allegation: HEDA Demands Investigation Against Lawmakers

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Tajudeen Abass, to urgently investigate the serious allegations levelled against certain lawmakers by the Head of Financial Crime Compliance at Binance, a cryptocurrency firm, Tigran Gambaryan.

The allegations claim that three Nigerian lawmakers demanded a bribe of $150 million from Gambaryan during his detention in Nigeria.

Gambaryan, who spent eight months in a Nigerian detention facility over alleged corruption, accused three Nigerian lawmakers of demanding a bribe of $150 million from him during his detention.

He named Philip Agbese, Ginger Onwusibe, and Peter Akpanke as the lawmakers involved.

In a statement on Sunday by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organization expressed deep concern by these allegations, as it stated that they strike at the heart of the integrity and credibility of the Nigerian legislative process.

Suraju said such serious accusations cannot be ignored or dismissed.

He said: “The House of Representatives must conduct a swift, transparent, and unbiased investigation to ascertain the truth and hold any erring lawmakers accountable if found guilty.

“As an organization committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, HEDA believe that the House of Representatives has a duty to uphold these principles.

“The integrity of the entire assembly is at stake, and failure to address these allegations adequately will cast a shadow over the legislature’s commitment to good governance and anti-corruption efforts.”

He further called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to initiate an immediate investigation into the allegations made by Mr Gambaryan and ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently and without bias.

“We are also urging the lawmakers to make the findings of the investigation public to maintain the trust of the Nigerian people. Take appropriate legal actions against any lawmakers found guilty of misconduct. Suraju added.

Suraju further stressed that it will not hesitate to file a complaint before the corruption agencies if the assembly fails to act within a reasonable time.

He reiterated its dedication to promoting transparency, and the rule of law, and expressed its readiness to support a thorough investigation to uphold the principles of justice and accountability in Nigeria.

