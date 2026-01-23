Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde has revealed her ongoing journey toward self-forgiveness, appealing to her fans and followers for prayers as she works through a deeply personal phase of healing.

Taking toher Instagram page, the actress reflected on the importance of forgiving oneself as a crucial step toward growth and inner peace.

She explained that the decision to embark on this journey was driven by a desire for emotional healing, clarity of mind, and the strength to continue moving forward.

The mother of two said she is relying on her faith in God to guide her through the process, noting that self-forgiveness is not always easy but is necessary for progress in life.

In her message, Akintunde also encouraged others who may be struggling with past mistakes to show themselves compassion.

According to her, letting go of self-blame makes it easier to heal and to forgive others as well.

She urged people to embrace forgiveness as part of their life journey, stressing that personal peace begins with accepting and forgiving oneself.