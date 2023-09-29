Bimbo Thomas Takes Birthday Celebration To Special Home

As a part of celebrating her birthday, Nollywood screen diva, Bimbo Thomas this time took her heartwarming gathering to the special kids of Modupe Cole Memorial School, Yaba where she was able to share love, and memorable moments with the special kids.

Clad in a customized polo shirt, the sultry actress was accompanied by some of her friends including actress, Ireti Osayemi, Sumbo Adebesin, Oluyemi Bamgbose, Idris Bello and her amiable son, Oluwatobiloba Ajadi.

Speaking on her choice of Modupe Cole Memorial School for the celebration, emotional Bimbo disclosed that having been to several homes in the last nine years; there was a need to move the train to another home and to had been yarning to visit this home for long and I am glad, I am able to visit and contribute my own little quarter.

She said ‘I am glad I am able to put a smile on the faces of the beautiful children here; despite their various level of disabilities, they radiate a whole lot of joy, and hope and are pleasant children who just needs love and affection’.

“I will partner with some of my well-to-do friends to make it a point of duty to support the kids because a lot of them have so many hidden talents that need to be showcased to the world’.

Commending the actress, Mrs Abosede Iyabode, the facility principal applauded the actress and expressed her gratitude towards the visit, emphasizing that the children at the school, many of whom faced mobility challenges, were exceptionally special, and their conditions were the result of various circumstances, such as accidents and medical treatments.

Mrs. Iyabode pointed out that among the 321 boarding students and 147-day students, there was an abundance of hidden talents and abilities. She cited the inspiring example of Toma Unu an ex-student, who uses her legs to paint and apply makeup, proving that there’s immense potential within each individual, regardless of their physical challenges.

The guest actress, Akeem Akande better known as ‘K Wills’, a special student of the school gave an applaudable performance that resonated deeply with the audience. Bimbo Thomas couldn’t resist joining in the dance, showing that music truly knows no boundaries. Remarkably, ‘K Wills,’ a married man with three children, is also a student of the school, highlighting the diverse and inspiring stories within its walls.

In a touching gesture, Toma Unu, representing the students, presented a beautiful artwork as a gift to Bimbo Thomas and her friends, evoking smiles and gratitude from the actress.