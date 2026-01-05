Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas has shared a chilling account of an armed robbery incident that occurred during the filming of Omo Ghetto: The Saga in Ebute Metta, Lagos, revealing how the cast and crew were thrown into fear when gunmen stormed the hotel where they were lodged.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Thomas explained that working on the movie, which focused on street life and gang culture, often attracted unwanted attention from hoodlums in the area.

According to her, some local youths frequently disrupted filming because they felt the story mirrored their daily realities.

She noted that although Ebute Metta is her childhood neighbourhood and she expected some level of familiarity and respect, the disturbances persisted, making it necessary for the production team to engage security personnel to ensure filming could continue without interruption.

Thomas recalled that the robbery incident occurred late at night, around midnight, when loud noises and frantic shouts of “Ole!” echoed through the hotel as the attackers attempted to gain entry.

The sudden invasion left the actresses and other occupants terrified, unsure of what would happen next.

She said she, Funke Akindele and others sought refuge in the bathroom, where they prayed fervently, hoping to avoid detection.

Thomas described Akindele as deeply prayerful, adding that the group turned to prayer as their only source of comfort in the frightening situation.

In a bid to protect Akindele, whom the attackers appeared to be targeting, Thomas said they initially tried to hide the filmmaker under a bed before retreating to the bathroom when that failed. She stressed that it was obvious Akindele was the main focus of the intruders.

According to Thomas, the armed men eventually forced their way into the hotel and took Akindele downstairs, where they compelled her to sing and dance. She described the experience as traumatic, admitting that she feared the group might not survive the encounter.

She further alleged that the attackers returned a second time, openly calling Akindele by name, reinforcing the belief that the robbery was a targeted attack. Akindele was reportedly dragged towards her car, while others looked on in shock and confusion.

The situation was later brought under control after security operatives intervened, chasing the assailants away. Thomas disclosed that some of the attackers were arrested, while others were reportedly neutralised.

Linking the incident to earlier tensions on set, Thomas explained that some individuals who had disrupted filming were previously arrested and compelled to record apology videos.

Although the production team had reached an understanding with community leaders before filming began, she said that development may have angered certain locals.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Thomas expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, adding that she was prepared to defend Akindele at all costs despite the danger involved. She concluded by thanking God for their survival, describing the experience as one she would never forget.