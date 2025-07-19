Bimbo Manuel: I Started Out Earning N20 Per Episode Of Drama On NTA Channel 10

…says craft gets better with age, practice

Bimbo Manuel is a veteran writer, actor, and director with over four decades of experience in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The celebrated actor attributes much of his foundational strength to his early days behind the microphone and camera. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about his career growth from broadcasting days to being a professional actor, how he handles fame among others.

Your portrayal of Moyosore Lawson in Princess on a Hill earned you your first AMVCA nomination for Best Lead Actor at the just concluded award. What aspects of this character do you believe resonated most with audiences and critics, leading to this recognition?

It’s hard to tell, honestly, because Moyosore Lawson is as complex as humanity itself. In one scenario, he is single-minded in his pursuit; in another, he is factoring other people into his actions. I think different people will relate to Moyosore Lawson according to their individual makeup and aspirations, their personal experiences in life and what they secretly nurse. But I think Moyosore Lawson extended the latitude of play of Bimbo Manuel. We went away, off the track. It is not often that people who watch me see me play mean, ruthless or gangster ism roles. Only in a few instances, and I confess that I have enjoyed each time.

In an era where the industry often highlights emerging talents, your nomination underscores the enduring impact of veteran actors. Do you see this as a shift in how the industry values experience, and what message does this send to both seasoned and upcoming actors?

This is a complex one. While it is tempting to delightedly hug the compliment implied in this question, we must bring in a little demographic analysis and how that has come to impact even the stories we tell these days. Our country is made up of a hefty population of young people, something around 68% or so. Any serious business will factor that into its approach to that market. So, you will observe that quite a number of our movies in the recent past have been largely stories about young people. That is where the largest disposable income is. So, understandably, older people would seem to have been reduced to roles of father, uncle, etc., who just barely affect the story. Walking stick roles, if you like. However, truly big roles that only older actors can play do come along and with it, a chance to show again that craft indeed matures with age and practice. ‘Princess on a Hill’ is one of those. And there are other actors like myself who are finding themselves in such situations. It is always a pleasure to pick these challenges and an even greater pleasure to be so good at it that your peers nominate you among the very best, especially among such major gifted talents. I do not think our industry is going to, because of this nomination, suddenly begin to again write bigger stories around older people. I think it will largely remain the same. For younger actors, I do not think there is any magic wand or major secret, just keep at it, the money may not always be right, but the experience would usually more than make up for it. Then one day, reward! Hard work always pays. Shoes of iron leave prints on the sands of time

Your career spans over four decades, beginning with your transition from broadcasting at OGBC and OGTV to acting in the mid-1980s. How did your early experiences in broadcasting shape your approach to acting and storytelling?

It has been a little over 40 years, actually, and my experiences from broadcasting have, in many ways, influenced my career in acting and other areas of life. Discipline is one of the first things you learn as a broadcaster back in the day, and this is also a key attribute that I have found useful as a professional actor; respect for time, fellow professionals and processes. Of course, you have benefited greatly from that background in diction and elocution, not so that one can mimic foreigners but to be able to speak with clarity and correctness. The broadcast background has served me well in those regards. Those were days when broadcasting was practiced with a high sense of responsibility, not just to your station but primarily also to your audience and yourself. I still draw from that to this day.

Having been part of the Nigerian entertainment industry before the advent of Nollywood, you’ve witnessed its evolution firsthand. What significant changes have you observed, and how have they influenced your choices as an actor and director?

I think it is vital for us to acknowledge firstly that, even before my generation of practitioners, there had been a few others who laid the foundation for what we do now. They worked under conditions that many would consider difficult, even excruciating for some. For instance, drama at some point on television was broadcast live from the studios, with no second takes and no room for errors. It was like playing on stage, and immense credit should be given to all those greats who did it before we came along. Since my own generation, there have been incredible changes too in technical equipment, training, specialisation and even techniques as actors. The transitions from one format to the other in technical equipment – UMatic to Betacam to HD, etc and the benefit of watching and sharing the set and stage with the greats of Nigerian drama were both confidence-boosting and helpful in deciding to make a career of the practice. It has indeed been a long way from earning ₦20 per episode of drama on NTA Channel 10 to now. It still feels, though like those great men and women are peering over one’s shoulders sometimes – Sam Loco Efe, Auntie Bukky Ajayi, Yomi Obileye, who encouraged me a great deal, Jimi Solanke, Dejumo Lewis, Baba Eleyinmi, Auntie Aofiyebi, Baba Wole Amele, and Justus Esiri, who was in constant touch, reminding me to focus on my craft and greatness would follow. They all helped decide for me.

What brings you fulfillment?

Reading, writing, and travelling. I can be in the room all by myself for a whole week, just get food, eat, read, and write. It’s a lovely world, trouble free.

There is always a price to pay for fame, what has been famous taken from you?

I still try to live my life as normally and reasonably as I can. I’m honestly not affected by fame, so I don’t think I have lost anything. My family could have been a major concern to me, but we have carefully kept them out of my public life and it’s deliberate, except for not being able to stop and buy roasted plantain and other street foods.