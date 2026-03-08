Bimbo Alashe: Formidable Entrepreneur Behind Leatherworld’s Success

Bimbo Alashe is the silent achiever behind the recorded success of Leatherworld Furniture, a company that offers top quality leather furniture and accessories in wood, glass, marble, and other authentic and elegant materials, establishing a reputation for excellence in craftsmanship and design. She is described as one of the most formidable entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Beyond building her company, she sits on the board of several companies and serves as a mentor to a number of aspiring and established entrepreneurs, sharing her experience and insight to help others grow. It is a reputation she built from pure hardwork and mostly away from public attention. Her story is not typical of a person, who grows from old money.

Alase had to create her story herself, making her way from the rough early days of owning a small mini-store to the point where she became a mega business owner through determination and persistence. When Leatherworld was established, it entered the furniture space to redefine luxury and class.

The business created an opportunity for her to explore her love for creativity, guided by a straightforward vision to make high-quality furniture available to everyone. She has received accolades for her contributions in the sector which is mostly male-dominated. Presently, Leatherworld is one of the leading companies that redefine luxury lifestyle and what it means to be classy.

And it has confidently taken the higher road. For more than three decades, it has not merely sold furniture, it has demonstrated what class truly means in business: integrity in craftsmanship, consistency in service, and vision in growth. And as its name, “Leatherworld” implies, it is a world of its own.

Founded in 1994 to meet the demand for high-quality furniture in Nigeria, Leatherworld began as a retail outlet focused on premium pieces through partnerships with Italian luxury brands. However, it has now upped its ante, spreading its tentacles with showrooms in Victoria Island and Lekki Lagos, and also in Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory.

At a time when durability was often sacrificed for cost and quick turnover, the company made a deliberate decision: it would never compromise quality to cut corners. That principle has remained its compass ever since. Its growth has been matched by recognitions and honours from far and wide.

Notable among some of these awards and recognitions are; international honours such as the Quality Summit New York International Award for Excellence (2013) to multiple awards from reputable organisation such as; the Nigerian National Assembly 2004 Awards, Furniture and Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Award (2008), Interior Designer Association of Nigeria, IDAN, Award (2012).

Indeed, Leatherworld’s name has become synonymous with leadership in interior décor and furniture manufacturing. But beyond awards and expansion, it is its customer loyalty that tells the real story. For many clients, the Leatherworld experience begins long before the furniture is delivered.

This is indeed the story of Leatherworld. For over 30 years, it has defined what luxury furniture means in Nigeria. It is not just a brand, it has consistently stood for one core principle: quality that lasts. The company’s commitment to seasoned hardwood, aged for up to seven years before production, speaks to a patience that is rare in modern manufacturing.

Indeed, its furniture is designed not for seasons, but for decades. The brand has earned respect across borders. But class is not proven by trophies alone. It is revealed in everyday interactions. Customers consistently describe professional staff, meticulous delivery teams, and aftersale technical support that is “second to none.”