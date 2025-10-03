Bimbo Akintola Reveals Why Women Should Embrace Polygamy

Ace Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has voiced her support for polygamy, urging society to “embrace” the practice. In a recent interview on Talk To B, the film star argued that polygamy is “part of our tradition”, recalling how many in the older Yoruba generation grew up in homes where men had multiple wives.

The 55-year-old also claimed there is a shortage of men, adding that it makes sense for two women to share one man.

The actress recounted cases where women themselves welcomed second wives, citing someone she personally knows who married another woman for her husband because of differences in sexual needs. “With the way the world is going, people should embrace polygamy.

You say marriage is everything, so if we don’t have enough men according to statistics, does that not mean two women to one man?” she said. “I also believe it is part of our tradition.

Most of Generation X, Yorubas, and even our parents had two to three wives. “It was something we saw while growing up. Maybe we also noticed the disadvantages, but some people say there are advantages too.

“I know some women who would rather have a second wife. I even know someone who married a second wife for her husband so that she could have peace. “They didn’t have the same libido. His was higher than hers, so she thought, ‘this man will kill me, let me find support’ and she married a wife for him.”

Akintola also presented a clear path for those who desire monogamy, directly linking it to parenting. She asserted that the key to a faithful, one-partner world lies in raising sons with the same rigorous principles as daughters. “With polygamy, if you are really particular about having a man to yourself, then have a man with principles, raise that man,” she added.

“Raise your son to be that kind of man so that future women, your daughters, will have men like that to marry. That is how you contribute to the world. “All these men we are talking about, who are polygamous and cheat, were raised by someone. They were given those values by someone.

So if you want a different world where it’s one man, one woman, no cheating, then raise your sons properly. “Teach your sons that their body is the temple of God, the same way you teach your daughters. If you tell your daughters to cross their legs, tell your sons to keep their hands to themselves.

People don’t teach their sons how to be men—they simply watch the example of their fathers. “Nobody tells them that the girls they meet are like their sisters or mothers, and that they must treat them with respect. If mothers had said that to their sons, there would be better treatment of girls generally.”

Born on May 5, 1970, Akintola is a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), where she earned a degree in Theatre Arts. She made her acting debut in 1995 in the iconic film ‘Owo Blow’, alongside Femi Adebayo, and rose to fame after ‘Out of Bounds’ (1997) which featured Richard Mofe-Damijo.

She has received numerous awards and accolades for her talent. She earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards. The movie star won the Best Actress category at the 2015 Eko International Film Festival for her role in ‘Heaven’s Hell’.