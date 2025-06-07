Bimbo Akintola Recounts Meeting Iyabo Ojo At 19

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has recounted her experience with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, from the early days of their careers.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Bimbo Akintola said she met Iyabo Ojo when she was 19 years old, full of passion and dreams.

According to Bimbo, she admired Iyabo’s courage and determination, qualities that eventually paved the way for her stardom.

However, Iyabo Ojo offended her after helping her secure a lead role in a movie, and she surprisingly showed up pregnant.

READ ALSO:

The film star added that she was disappointed because she does not beg for roles.

She said, “She came to my house. She was very young and I asked, ‘What do you want?’ She said she wanted to act. She was 19 when we met.

“What I like is that she went the extra mile to fulfil her acting dream. However, the story took a dramatic turn.

“Iyabo offended me when I got her a lead role. I don’t beg for roles, but I did for her. She was pregnant.”

Share