Bimbo Akintola – I Deliberately Failed Jamb Because I Wanted To Study Theatre Arts

Veteran actress, Bimbo Akinola, with a career spanning over three decades is known for her fierce talent, bold characters, and unwavering professionalism. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Akintola spoke about industry issues, her love for good storylines among others.

As a thespian, what are some of the remarkable changes you are proud of in Nollywood?

I love the fact that we have gained not just international fame but we have a lot of international bodies within Nigeria who are willing to work with us, that want to be part of us. I think it’s good. The sort of improvement that we see now, they invested heavily so we have grown technically.

I think acting wise, I feel like before we have more true actors than we have now; not that there is no talent now, there is load of talents. Look at those that won the awards, they are amazing and I have worked with them and it’s always been amazing.

Having been in the industry for long, how does it feel when you transcend from one character to another?

I don’t think being an actor means portraying only one character, I think you should be fluent and good. That’s why I love Ibrahim Chatta; he is so amazing at what he does. That is why I love Gabriel Afolayan. It’s almost like it’s effortless when he does it, moving from character to character.

Have you ever rejected a script and why?

Yes, I have reasons to reject a script, if I don’t believe in the story, if I don’t accept it, then I won’t do it. You know when we were younger, we had no choice, we did everything because we were trying to survive and make a name for ourselves so we didn’t really have a choice in the script but now I think we have a responsibility.

No matter how negative at the beginning of the movie, it always ends with God. If you do this then that’s how you will end up in hellfire and I like that. It’s like cautionary tales of what could go wrong in your life if you do things the wrong way.

A lot of people are of the opinion that talent is never enough, do agree with this saying?

I agree. At the same time, there’s got to be discipline, if you are not disciplined then your talent can’t sustain you. Because you can be as talented as anything but if you are putting off production that means you are costing people money. If you are difficult to work with then your talent won’t help you, and other people are alternatives. Without discipline your character is useless.

You have delivered a lot of stage performance, which is more comfortable for you?

All. I’m happy to do all. They are both different medium. In stage there is that adrenaline because you get your feedback immediately, you know if people like it or identify with it immediately. I love both.

Did you study theatre art deliberately?

Yes, I fought for it, I studied theatre art deliberately, it was what I wanted to do, though my dad wanted me to study something else. I understood what he was saying, but I just wanted to determine what I wanted to do. I knew I won’t be happy doing anything else. My dad was right, because at that time actors didn’t have a great reputation, they weren’t making the money, and he was thinking of how I would take care of family, kids and how to sustain myself doing this thing that nobody takes seriously.

And I said to myself that I know that’s what I’m passionate about and there will be a way. I just knew that somehow; I will be fine. The first year, I made it to the University of Jos to study Performing Arts, and my father said never. He said I would stay home to write another JAMB, so I collected the second JAMB fee but I used it for something else, and when the result came out, I said I didn’t pass, I collected the second JAMB, and deliberately picked wrong answers.

My dad was ashamed because he had been boasting with my result since I finished school, and people were asking that why is this your brilliant child not passing JAMB. One day, he went to the University of Ibadan, got me the diploma form in Theatre Arts, and was like, ‘take it and just go’.

How do you handle the unprofessionalism that exist in the film industry today?

I’m focused on what I’m there to do, because there’s such a huge difference in the way I was trained, what we are used to do, and what is obtainable now. There are some people who are still very professional, Kate Henshaw, Femi Jacobs, I mean, the old school actors. Maybe the new ones know about me, so when they work with me, I never had an issue with any of them; they are usually on their best behavior.

I think they just know that they should not do it because I give lectures even when you are not doing right, you just have to take me, I will advise you whether you want it or not, I think people know that about me, so they are on their best behavior.

You act well in both genres, why do you think people run from the Yoruba genre?

Because they don’t pay as well as the English and it’s very annoying because we have a lot of massive talents there who deserve to be paid what they are worth.

Where then do you think these changes can come from?

The changes start from those in the industry as well to imbibe the culture of paying talents right so that the disparity between the English and Yoruba actors doesn’t become the usual conversation because it offends me so much. If you look at the Yoruba industry I feel like they are the most talented and they are rich in content. They are very talented so they deserve good pay too. Nobody deserves to die in penury.

How are you able to keep fit?

I love my age. I read, cook. If you see me sitting down to watch a movie, look at my iPad, I’m reading.

What advice do you have to filmmakers who look up to you?

Well, don’t want to be like me, want to be better than me. If you believe you are an actor and you have the talent then get that polish and then be dedicated and passionate, do it to the best of your ability and all of your heart.