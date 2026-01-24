Bimbo Ademoye’s “Where Love Lives” Hits 18 Million Views In 3 Weeks

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Bimbo Ademoye, has reached yet another remarkable milestone as her YouTube movie, “Where Love Lives,” officially crossed 18 million views just three weeks after its release.

The impressive number has positioned the film as her most-viewed project on YouTube so far, surpassing several of her previous fan-favourites’ releases. With this achievement, “Where Love Lives” has overtaken “Unexpected Places” with 15 million views, Last Straw with 13 million views, and “Broken Hallelujah,” which currently sits at 11 million views on her YouTube channel.

For many fans and industry observers, this rapid rise confirms Bimbo Ademoye’s growing influence in the digital film space and her ability to consistently connect with audiences through relatable storytelling. The actress also recently announced that another film is already in the works.

With the pace at which “Where Love Lives” has grown, many are eager to see whether her next project will break even more records and possibly surpass her current highest-viewed release. Beyond the numbers, “Where Love Lives” has resonated deeply with viewers because of its emotionally layered storyline.

The film tells the story of a devoted woman, whose husband, despite loving her deeply, decides to test her loyalty. Influenced by pressure from his family, who believed she was only with him for his wealth because she appeared more cultured, he lied to her, claiming that he invested all his earnings in shipping goods from China, only for the goods to be destroyed at sea.

The movie also shines the light on deeper themes such as power tussles within elite circles, the strength of genuine friendship, mentorship, and the reality that not all picture-perfect marriages are as flawless as they appear.

It challenges the idea that wealth guarantees loyalty or happiness, reminding viewers that true character is often revealed in moments of crisis.

With “Where Love Lives” continuing climb in views and conversations, Bimbo Ademoye has once again proven that she is not just a talented actress, but a strong creative force redefining Nollywood’s success on YouTube.