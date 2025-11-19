Nollywood actress and movie producer Bimbo Ademoye has expressed excitement as her father makes an acting debut in one of her movies.

The renowned actress and content creator shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, singing and dancing with her dad as her backup dancer.

Bimbo jokingly revealed she promised to pay him N30 billion if he appeared in her film, and he’s now hooked on acting.

The AMVCA-winning actress is beaming with pride, praising her dad’s skills and can’t wait for everyone to see him in action.

She wrote: “My heart and soul became an actor for me! You guys, pls tell my on-screen papa to watch his back o.

“There’s a new sheriff in town. Dada did amazingly well in M.A.F.H., and he’s excited for you to see him in action.

“The release date and title will be announced tomorrow. Watch this space. Does anyone want to guess the title? Winner gets a hug.”

On his last birthday, she posted a video, saying there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for family and calling him her hero and best friend.