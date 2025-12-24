Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has revealed that she envisions a modest and deeply personal wedding ceremony rather than an elaborate celebration.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality VJ Adams, the actress opened up about her ideas on marriage, family and the values that continue to guide her life.

Ademoye explained that, if given the opportunity, she would opt for a small wedding attended only by close friends and family.

According to her, a simple setting would allow the occasion to feel more meaningful and reflective of who she truly is.

She added that she would love the ceremony to take place in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, the community where she spent much of her childhood and which played a significant role in shaping her character.

The actress spoke fondly of her upbringing, noting that her experiences growing up in Ebute-Meta helped mould her values, outlook on life and appreciation for simplicity.

For her, returning to the neighbourhood for such an important milestone would be both symbolic and sentimental.

Beyond wedding plans, Ademoye also discussed her views on parenting. She disclosed that she hopes to raise her future children using the same principles her father instilled in her.

The actress revealed that her father single-handedly brought her up, a responsibility he carried with dedication and strength. She described him as a major influence in her life and credited him for teaching her resilience, discipline and compassion.

Ademoye’s reflections offered fans a glimpse into her personal beliefs, highlighting her preference for authenticity, strong family values and staying connected to her roots despite her success in the entertainment industry.