Bimbo Ademoye – Why I Don’t Smoke, Drink

Bimbo Ademoye, a well-known Nollywood actress and content creator on Sunday took to social media to open up about her private life.

The renowned actress via her Instagram page revealed that she does not partake in social activities like drinking, smoking, or going out to parties.

The actress claims that when she tells people that she doesn’t partake in such social vices, they are doubtful.

Bimbo Ademoye went on to say that she had only ever gone clubbing three times and will never do so again.

According to the actress, she will rather “lay in bed, eat in his t-shirt and watch a show or movie.”

She said: “When I tell people I don’t party (I don’t like to go out if it’s not work affiliated or with family and extremely close friends). I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, and the face they give cracks me up.

” I’ve only gone clubbing 3 times in my whole life (never again). I’d rather lay in bed, eat in his t-shirt and watch a show or movie.”

