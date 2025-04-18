Bimbo Ademoye Warns Youtube Pirates Using Her Films As Clickbait

Share

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has called out pirates who illegally use her movies and images as clickbait on YouTube.

Ademoye recently accused a Ghanaian television station of stealing her movie title and poster. The filmmaker also called out a film company she claimed was one of the channels engaging in piracy.

The 34-yearold actress described the act as intellectual property theft, emphasizing the financial and emotional toll it has taken on her.

She revealed that she had invested millions in producing her films and warned the pirates to desist or face consequences. “And I just wanted to let you know. ‘Broken Hallelujah’ is coming. But I thought we would pass the days of piracy.

And this video is actually to send a sound warning,” she said. “You know those people who take your thumbnail, your title and pretend like it is the same thing before clickbait.

Please, I’m begging you now. Let us all remember that we use that email address to open a YouTube channel. You can be traced. “I did not permit you to use it.

My title has been copyrighted. It is a different thing if like a movie ‘Homecoming’, and then ‘The Homecoming’. That one is fine. But it is my actual title and my thumbnail.

“Stop uploading my movies on your channel. Those of you who use my thumbnail and my title, and you use another film, I do not care if I make the film. Do not use my thumbnail.

It’s my intellectual property. It’s mine. And I’m not permitting you to use it. Please. I have had sleepless nights. “I have been spending money. My family, my father, my nephew, nobody has slept because we’re all working to make sure that this PR is like huge.

Then one evil person will wake up and decide to use my property, my intellectual property, because she wants to feed.” She also wrote in the caption:

“As it is now, there are already 2 channels that have stolen my title and my poster for about 2-3 days now, they’re Nollynew series TV and Nolly specials. (Guys, pls help me report their channels.)

It is very unfair that we’d work day and night, and one evil demon would come and reap where they didn’t sow. This time I will not take it.”

“I wanted to watch @biodunstephen’s film yesterday, I typed out the title and over 40 came out WITH HER THUMBNAIL. I’d do whatever it takes to bring you guys down, let the battle begin! AYODEJI FILMS, I AM COMING FOR YOU.

Can’t remember the name of the TV station in Ghana (if you do, pls indicate in the comments) but if I have to tag the office of @ officialidmahama to ensure this stops.”

Ademoye’s outcry follows similar complaints from other Nollywood stars. Last month, veteran actress Omoni Oboli accused Ghanaian TV stations of airing her movies without proper licensing

Share