Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Ibrahim Chatta, star in Abinibi’s new picture, Miss PJ

The excitement surrounding the Nigerian film industry continues to grow with the release of the trailer for “Miss PJ,” featuring an impressive ensemble cast that includes Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Charles Okocha, Ibrahim Chatta, and Rachel Okonkwo. Directed by James Abinibi of Rockbottom Flix, this thriller is set in the vibrant city of Ibadan and aims to deliver both suspense and a powerful message about girl child empowerment.

“Miss PJ” follows a young woman on a National Youth Service assignment who becomes an unexpected heroine for her community when a mysterious killer threatens their safety. The film not only promises to captivate audiences but also seeks to highlight the challenges faced by underprivileged women. James Abinibi shared his vision for the film, stating, “With ‘Miss PJ,’ we aim to create a narrative that resonates with audiences on multiple levels. It’s about empowerment and the strength of women in the face of adversity. I believe stories like this can inspire change and foster important conversations.” Bimbo Ademoye, who takes on the titular role, expressed her enthusiasm: “This film is a celebration of resilience and empowerment. I am honored to portray a character that embodies strength and courage.”

Sola Sobowale echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the film’s relevance: “In ‘Miss PJ,’ we are not just telling a story; we are igniting conversations about empowerment and resilience. It’s crucial for us to showcase these themes in our films.” As anticipation builds for its release on November 15, 2024, “Miss PJ” is set to be a significant addition to Nigerian cinema, addressing vital societal issues while pro- viding thrilling entertainment. The film is expected to resonate widely across various demographics, making it one of the most talked-about films in the industry this season.

