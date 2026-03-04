New Telegraph

March 4, 2026
Bimbo Ademoye Shares Adventure Experience With Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared her hilarious yet frightening experience while parasailing with her close friend and colleague, Adesua Etomi.

Sharing a video from their adventure, Bimbo Ademoye jokingly declared that she would never agree to another daring outing with Adesua.

In the video, the actress could be seen visibly panicking as they soared high above the water.

Overcome with fear, Adesua became dramatic mid-air, praying fervently and later admitting that her “Life flashed before her eyes.”

She wrote, “Let it be known that if Adesua Etomi-Willington ever says let’s go on an adventure, my answer is NEVER !!!

My life flashed right before my eyes! I saw Stars, I saw heaven! Never Again!”

Watch Video Below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

