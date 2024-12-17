Bimbo Ademoye Reacts To Toyin Abraham’s Claim Of New House, Car

Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye has debunked Toyin Abraham’s claim that she recently acquired a new car and a house.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that during the premiere of ‘Alakada! Bahd and Boujee’ on Sunday, Toyin Abraham announced Ademoye’s latest achievements.
Addressing the audience, Abraham said “Bimbo just bought a house and a car. Latest Benz.”
However, the announcement drew a swift reaction from Ini Edo, who immediately tapped Abraham on the shoulder and said “who send you?”
READ ALSO:
- Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Ibrahim Chatta, star in Abinibi’s new picture, Miss PJ.
- Bimbo Ademoye Celebrates Toyin Abraham 43rd Birthday, Recounts Her Kind Gesture.
- Bimbo Ademoye – Why I Don’t Smoke, Drink.
Reacting to the claims on her Instagram post on Tuesday, Ademoye denied the acquisition, saying Abraham was lying.
Speaking in pidgin English, she joked about not being at such a financial level and blamed Toyin’s movie character ‘Yetunde Animashun’ as being the culprit.
Bimbo said: “Yetunde Animashaun paro ku. She even dropped one lie last night at the premiere of #AlakadaBadandBoujee, saying House and car whereeeeeee, wey I never chop belleful.”