December 17, 2024
Bimbo Ademoye Reacts To Toyin Abraham’s Claim Of New House, Car

Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye has debunked Toyin Abraham’s claim that she recently acquired a new car and a house.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during the premiere of ‘Alakada! Bahd and Boujee’ on Sunday, Toyin Abraham  announced Ademoye’s latest achievements.

Addressing the audience, Abraham said “Bimbo just bought a house and a car. Latest Benz.”

However, the announcement drew a swift reaction from Ini Edo, who immediately tapped Abraham on the shoulder and said “who send you?”

Reacting to the claims on her Instagram post on Tuesday, Ademoye denied the acquisition, saying Abraham was lying.

Speaking in pidgin English, she joked about not being at such a financial level and blamed Toyin’s movie character ‘Yetunde Animashun’ as being the culprit.

Bimbo said: “Yetunde Animashaun paro ku. She even dropped one lie last night at the premiere of #AlakadaBadandBoujee, saying House and car whereeeeeee, wey I never chop belleful.”

