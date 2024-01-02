Bimbo Ademoye Reacts To Kunle Remi’s Marriage

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has reacted to the secret wedding of her colleague and friend, Kunle Remi.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Kunle, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, announced his marriage to his wife, Tiwi, alongside their romantic photos, which has caused a stir on social media.

Reacting to their marriage, she described the actor as a ‘monkey’, adding that she is happy that Tiwi agreed to marry Kunle Remi.

She also said her colleague, Kunle, is a good man and warned him to avoid annoying her, as she promised to snatch his wife from him.

She wrote, “Somebody has helped me manage this monkey of mine. Dearest Tiwi, thank you for who you are, you’re one of the sweetest humans I know and I’m so happy you agreed to do life with my brother.

“@kunleremiofficial you’re a good man small sha, congratulations my G. May God bless your home. If you annoy me I’d snatch her from you. She already kuku loves me.”