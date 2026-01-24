Bimbo Ademoye Raises Alarm Over Piracy Of YouTube Film, Song

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has taken to her social media page to voice her frustration after a copyright claim was placed on a song featured in her YouTube movie, “Where Love Lives”, leading to the demonetisation of the project.

According to the actress, an unidentified individual allegedly filed a copyright claim on the song used in the film, despite her owning the full rights to the material.

She further alleged that the same person went ahead to upload the song on Spotify and other digital streaming platforms while presenting himself as the original composer.

Saturday Telegraph reports that “Where Love Lives”, which premiered in December 2025, has enjoyed massive success on YouTube, amassing over 18 million views.

The copyright issue, however, has reportedly affected the film’s revenue on the platform.

Ademoye expressed her displeasure in a strongly worded Instagram post, calling on the individual—identified as Lagos Sound, also known as Emmanuel Davies—to immediately remove the copyright claim. She issued a one-hour deadline, warning that failure to comply would attract serious consequences.

In her post, the actress lamented what she described as an attempt to profit from her hard work, stressing that the song in question belongs entirely to her.

She accused the individual of falsely taking credit for the composition and blocking her from earning income from her own production.

The actress’ outburst has since sparked conversations online about intellectual property theft and the growing challenges creators face on digital platforms, with fans and colleagues rallying behind her and calling for stronger protection of original content.