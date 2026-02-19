Nollywood actress, filmmaker and content creator, Bimbo Ademoye has sparked social media buzz after publicly sharing the condition her colleague Timini Egbuson must meet before she would consider marrying him.

In a video making the rounds and sighted by New Telegraph, the actress was seen joking with Timini Egbuson and skit maker, Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State.

During the playful conversation, Kamo State humorously urged Bimbo to accept Timini’s hand in marriage.

Responding in a teasing tone, Bimbo said she would only think about marrying the actor if his latest film, Love and Notes, grosses N500 million at the box office.

She added, saying discussions about having children would only happen if the movie eventually reaches N1 billion in earnings. Her confident delivery drew laughter from those present, while Timini appeared amused by the remarks.

The lighthearted moment comes weeks after reports emerged of Bimbo’s breakup with her estranged partner, VJ Adams. Although neither of them has publicly explained the split, fans have continued to pay close attention to the actress.

Her close friendship with Timini has long fueled speculation among followers that their relationship could extend beyond professional ties.