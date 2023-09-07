Bimbo Ademoye Celebrates Toyin Abraham 43rd Birthday, Recounts Her Kind Gesture

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has taken to her social media page in celebration of her senior colleague’s birthday, Toyin Abraham while recounting an unforgettable gesture from her.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that Toyin Abraham marked her 43rd birthday with stunning photos.

Celebrating her feat, Bimbo took to her Instagram page to emphasize how she once stood tall for her in one of her struggling times.

According to the movie star, she once lost a video of hers from her YouTube page and had to reupload it only to get little to no impressions.

She recounted how Toyin made sure she urged her followers to support Bimbo Ademoye on the new upload so as to brighten her day.

She emphasized how touching the gesture was and how it still lingers in her heart to date.

She said, “I remember when I lost my video on YouTube, you put a call through to ensure I was okay, took it upon yourself to post on your page to plead with people to watch the new upload. That act still lingers in my heart. I’m forever grateful. Happy birthday, ma,”

Toyin replied to the caption with, “Bimbo omo ola; what about the way you support me too? Thank you so much, my love. Irawo e koni womi o.”