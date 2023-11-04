BIM-MASSOB Declares November 26 Ojokwu Memorial Day

The late former Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who died many years ago, will resurrect on November 26.

This was made known on Friday in Awka, Anambra State by the leadership of the Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra ( BIM-MASSOB).

According to the pro-Biafra group, it would be the day Ndigbo would remember their greatest leader.

“We have declared November 26 as the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Day”

As a result, the leader of the group, Chief Raph Uwazuruike, has sent a congratulatory message to the wife of the late Igbo leader, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the group, signed by the Director of Information and Senior Special Assistant to BIM-MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha, and made available to reporters in Awka.

BIM-MASSOB, also announced that the greatest annual event East of the Niger, the Ojukwu Memorial Day would be held in Owerri, IMO state and solely sponsored by Uwazuruike.

Mocha, further said the group was the only Organization that honoured and celebrated the late Igbo leader because of his love for his people n the Southeast.

“The annual event is the 12th Memorial Day celebration being singlehandedly organized and hosted by Ralph Uwazuruike, (Okenwa Ndigbo, Ijele Ndigbo) in partnership with Biafra Independence Movement and MASSOB”.

The annual event would be held at the Ojukwu Memorial Library, at 12 noon”, he said.