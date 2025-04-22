Billiri Easter Tragedy: Gov Inuwa Convenes Emergency Security Council Meeting

Share

…Orders Proper Investigation, Arraignment of Culprit

…Govt to Support Deceased’s Families, Cover Medical Bills of Injured

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday convened an emergency Security Council meeting

over the recent tragic incident that occurred during an Easter procession in Billiri, which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to many.

Addressing pressmen shortly after the meeting, the Gombe State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Zubair Mohammed Umar, disclosed that the meeting was necessary for the government to take decisive action on the incident and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

He stated that the Council noted with deep concern, the unfortunate incident and extended its sympathies to the affected families.

The council, he said, resolved to support the families of the deceased and cover the medical bills of those currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

He added that the Governor had directed a thorough investigation and the immediate arraignment of the suspect, so that the court can pronounce a punishment befitting of the offense committed.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the Council directed that all organizations in the state, including religious bodies planning to hold any form of procession, should give prior notice to security agencies in their respective areas, to enable authorities to ensure adequate protection.

The Commissioner further announced that the Council resolved to convene meetings ahead of every festivity in the state, with the aim of strategizing on measures to protect citizens, ensure effective crowd management and traffic control.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Zubair Muhammad Umar, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col Abdullahi Bello ( Rtd), Special Adviser on Security, Abubakar Aminu, ALGON Chairman, Barr. Sani Ahmad Haruna, DG GOSTEC, ACP Ibrahim Bappah ( Rtd); Heads of Security Agencies, including Police Commissioner, State Director of Security, Commandant 301 Artillery Brigade, Commandant of Civil Defence Corps and Head of Defence Intelligence Agency.

Share