Billions Of Naira Recovered From Nigerians, Anti-Money Laundering Strengthened – EFCC Chair

…As the Commission records 3,785 convicted cases

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol has disclosed that the Commission has recovered billions of naira from Nigerians in recent times.

Chukkol who did not disclose the amount made this known at a one-day workshop organised by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Commission to train journalists on Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes”.

Abdulkarim Chukkol who was represented by the Zonal Commander in Makurdi, Mr Friday Ebelo, also said the anti-graft agency has strengthened its anti-money laundering framework.

He said, “A key component of the framework is the reinvigorated Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) which is driving the fight against money laundering and illicit financial flows among Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBFs).

“There is now a more robust regulation of the activities of these entities which are vulnerable to money laundering”.

The EFCC helmsman reiterated the determination of the Commission to ensure that anyone who steals from the public treasury and all those who assist them to do so under whatever guise, are brought to justice.

He lamented the involvement of youths in cybercrime and urged the media to help the commission sensitize them against internet-related fraud activities.

In a paper entitled: “Challenges of Prosecuting Economic and Financial Crimes in Nigeria” a legal luminary, Ramiah Ikhanaede, revealed that the Commission recorded 3,785 convictions in the country which he said is the highest so far in recent times.

Ikhanaede noted that in 2019, EFCC recorded 16 convictions; in 2020 nine (9) convictions, in 2022 thirty-nine (39) convictions while over 43 convictions have so far been recorded in 2023.

He noted that past successive administrations in the country had tried to fight the menace but failed a development he said further prompted the ranking of the nation by Transparency International (TI) as the second most corrupt ECOWAS country between 2018 and 2019.

Also delivering a paper entitled: Investigative Journalism and Nigeria, Fight against Money Laundering, a veteran journalist Mr. Dele Oyewale, lamented the absence of investigative journalism in the society which he said brings honour, integrity and responsibility to a journalist and propels him to the international limelight.

He identified placement, layering and integration as stages of money laundering, and lack of self-drivers and motivation, little professional commitment and funding among others as challenges of money laundering.

In another paper entitled: “Trends, Peculiarities and Challenges of Cybercrimes Enforcement in Nigeria”, head of Advance Fee Fraud (AFF), Philip Fitswemila Stephanie, identified peculiarities of cybercrime in Benue State to include: picking-picker/Azaman, ATM card swap, Account takeover/ impersonation, chargeback/dispense error fraud among others, stressing that EFCC has adopted various measures such as prosecution, education, recovery of proceeds of crime, cooperation with stakeholders and sister agencies especially the Nigeria Police as well as enlightenment to curb the excessess of cybercrime.

Mrs Fitswemila Stephanie stated that the Commission has achieved a lot in cybercrime enforcement via the arrest of cybercriminals within and outside the country, the conviction of cyber fraudsters, recovery of proceeds to victim’s homes and abroad, and identified high unemployment rates which she said has hit 4.1%, high inflation rate as well as online and PoS fraud as critical challenges of cybercrime.

She said the only panacea to cybercrime is continued public enlightenment, redirecting the energy of the youth demography to profitable tech ventures as well as improving on the culture of cyber hygiene early in children and maintaining the same in adulthood.