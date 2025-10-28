Billionaire’s Estranged Wife Cries Out: ‘I’ve Been Abandoned, Left To Suffer’

The estranged wife of Abujabased businessman and oil magnate, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, has made a public appeal for justice, alleging abandonment and emotional hardship after having a set of twins for him.

In a detailed statement titled “A Demand for Justice: My Ordeal in the Hands of an Oil Mogul,” Mrs. Suheir Aliyu Abubakar, recounted her experience in the marriage and the challenges she has faced since her husband allegedly withdrew all support in 2017.

According to her, she and the businessman, who is the Chairman of AA Oil and A Group International Limited, had twins together before their relationship broke down. Since then, she claims, he has not provided financial support nor maintained contact with the children, causing her to resort to support from her family members both in Abu Dhabi and Lebanon, her country of birth.

“Shortly after the birth of our twins, he cut all ties,” she said. “He has not seen them since then, nor has he contributed to their welfare. The children who bear his name have been left entirely in my care.” Mrs. Abubakar also said she remains legally married to him, as he has refused to grant her a divorce, leaving her “trapped and unable to rebuild” her life.

According to the woman, her ordeal deepened recently when she received a formal notice to vacate her apartment in Abuja from A Group International Limited, one of her husband’s companies. The letter signed by one Asewumi Bashir, dated October 10, 2025 and titled “Notice To Vacate Your Current Apartment From Ancestors Court.”

It reads in part: “Our chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, has ordered your vacation from the apartment you currently occupy at Flat 7, Block A, Ancestors Court, Odah Ibeto Close, Off Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, on or by 10th December, 2025.

The Tenancy Agreement expired on 30th September, 2025, and the company is no longer ready to renew it.” Efforts to reach Alhaji Abubakar or representatives of A Group International Limited for comment on the allegations were unsuccessful. Call to his phone numbers didn’t go through and there was no response to an SMS sent to his given mobile telephone number.