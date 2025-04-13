Billionaires Are Chronic Debtors, They Want Things For Free –Spyro

Share

Nigerian singer Spyro has called out rich people, especially billionaires, accusing them of a proclivity for owing and always preferring to get things for free instead of paying for services rendered.

An angry Spyro took to his Instagram story to make his opinion on rich people known, asking them not to act that way toward him as he worked really hard to get to where he is, and that he is not poor.

The singer added that the so-called billionaires would rather spend hundreds of millions on women but misbehave when they are asked to pay for work done for them.

He said, “The people that owe the most are the RICH. Always wanting free things, especially your so-called billionaires. They can spend hundreds of millions on women, but when it comes to paying for value tendered, they begin to misbehave.

“Sha don’t bring it near me o, I worked really hard to be here and I ain’t pøor so if you want my services you pay my price. Simple.”

Recall that earlier this year, Spyro called out music executive Ubi Franklin in an interview, accusing him of owing him $5000 for a gig he was tricked into performing at in Ghana.

In response, Ubi refuted the allegation, claiming Spyro owed him money instead. He recalled how he introduced Spyro to a car dealer and expected a 10% commission, which Spyro refused to pay.

Responding to Ubi’s counter-allegation, Spyro showed off his material possessions and stated that God had been faithful to him without taking 10 percent.

In the same interview, Spyro also called out his former record label owner, Paulo Okoye, as he recounted his ordeals while he was signed to his record label.

The singer claimed he was forced to take a loan to take care of himself while signed to the label because the label didn’t adequately cater to him.

Like Ubi, Paulo debunked Spyro’s claim, sharing receipts of his expenses on the singer to back up his claim. Okoye said he spent N12 million on Spyro and never gained a kobo from him.

