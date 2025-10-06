New Telegraph

Billionaire Populist Andrej Babis’ Party Wins Czech Parliamentary Election

Billionaire businessman Andrej Babis has won parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, although his populist ANO party fell short of an overall majority.

ANO received just under 35% of the vote, earning them 80 seats in the 200-seat lower house – up from 72 seats four years ago, according to preliminary results.

Babis – who served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021 – is expected to be invited to lead talks on forming a new coalition, reports the BBC.

“This is a historic success,” Andrej Babis announced to cheering supporters at the ANO headquarters in the suburbs of Prague.

