September 25, 2025
Billionaire Businessman Oskar Ibru Dies At 67

The Nigerian business community has been thrown into mourning following the death of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, at 67. Family sources confirmed that the scion of the Ibru dynasty and chairman of the Ibru Organisation died after a brief illness yesterday.

Born on August 11, 1958, Ibru was the eldest son of the late industrialist Michael Ibru and one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s corporate and philanthropic spheres.

Over the years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the reach of the Ibru Organisation across key sectors, including shipping, agriculture, aviation, oil and gas, and real estate.

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Ibru established himself as a prominent businessman in his own right, blending the legacy of the Ibru name with his own corporate and social initiatives. He was also renowned for his patronage of the arts and philanthropy, particularly in education and healthcare.

