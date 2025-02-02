Billionaire Business Mogul, Zenco Partners with New Betting Company Sunbet

Share

Chief Executive Officer of Zenco Communications Limited, Zenco Properties, Tenco Mobile’s partner, and the CEO of Mario and Juliet Baby Diaper, Mr. Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa, popularly known as Zenco has concluded plans to partner with Sunbet-a pioneering gaming company in Sub-Saharan Africa, which recently announced a major milestone in its expansion plans.

The company recently acquired licenses to operate in Lagos State and Cross River State, paving the way for a new era in gaming and betting in Nigeria.

Zenco made the interest known on Saturday in a statement he made available to newsmen

It partly reads, “I have concluded plans to enter into full partnership with Sunbet to change the narrative in the Nigerian gaming industry. We will put together all the resources needed to unveil the innovative, inclusive and easy to bet gaming system of a different kind in Nigeria. “

Last week, a Sunbet official, Dr Joshua Dominic disclosed that the acquisition of two licenses marked a significant step forward for the company.

“We are thrilled to bring a new dimension of betting to the Nigerian market.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance, and we are confident that our unique approach to gaming will resonate with customers across the region.” Dr Joshua said

With the entry of Zenco as partner and licenses in hand, Sunbet is poised to revolutionize the gaming industry in Nigeria. The company’s innovative approach is expected to bring a fresh wave of excitement to the market, with a focus on customer experience, transparency, and responsible gaming practices.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve in Nigeria, Sunbet’s entry is expected to bring increased competition and innovation to the market. With its strong leadership team and commitment to excellence, Sunbet is well-positioned to become a major player in the Nigerian gaming industry.

