Billboard Recognises Olamide As One Of 2025’s Global Power Players

Multi-award-winning rapper Olamide has been named by Billboard as one of the Global Power Players in 2025. The YBNL label boss was honored for his accomplishment in leading the company behind Nigerian superstars Asake and Fireboy, who both released new albums in 2024.

Asake’s third album, ‘Lungu Boy’, has been named the biggest album in Nigeria in 2024 by Turntable Charts.

Fireboy’s fourth album ‘Adedamola’ has also earned praise as one of the most acclaimed projects of 2024.

Speaking to Billboard, Olamide shared that YBNL has solidified its presence in the global scene while using collaborations as a springboard to connect with a bigger market.

“YBNL Nation has made significant strides in expanding our global footprints and solidifying our presence in key international markets. Collaborations with international artists and producers have helped bridge the gap between Afrobeats and other genres. further establishing our label as a key player in the global music scene.”

Among the feats achieved by YBNL in 2024 is Asake’s sold-out O2 arena concert, which made him the third Nigerian artist after Davido and Wizkid to sell out the venue multiple times.

‘MMS’ featuring off Asake’s ‘Lungu Boy’ also earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammys.

Olamide’s recognition by Billboard as one of the global power players is a testament to his status as a successful label boss under whose leadership stars like Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Asake, Fireboy, Young Jonn, and Pheelz gained mainstream successes.

